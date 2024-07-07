JEECUP Counselling 2024 Schedule Out, Check Details

JEECUP Counselling 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates who cleared the exam can check the schedule by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The counselling schedule for rounds 1 to 3 is released for candidates of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and rounds 4 and 5 for UP and other state candidates.