JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card For January 22, 23, And 24 Exams Released, Check Details

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: JEE Mains 2025 session 1 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 examination for the exam dates of January 22, 23, and 24, 2025. Candidates who registered can download the admit card by visiting the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

However, admit cards for exams scheduled on other dates will be released soon.

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Go to the website jeemain.nta.ac.in

Select the link for the JEE Main admit card

Input your application number and date of birth

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future use

Session Schedule

Session 1: January 22-31, 2025

Session 2: April 1-8, 2025

The schedule avoids overlaps with state/UT board exams to provide flexibility for candidates.

Examination Structure

JEE Main consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognised institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: For BArch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories: Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning).

Mode of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode

Language Options

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages such as Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu, ensuring inclusivity under the National Education Policy (NEP). Candidates must carefully select their language preference during registration, as changes will not be allowed later.