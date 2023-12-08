JEE Main Session 1 Modification Window Closes Today, Check Details

Joint Entrance Examination (Main)

The National Testing Agency will close the correction window for online application form for Joint Entrance Examination (Main)- 2024 Session 1 today (December 8, 2023). The students will be able to make changes in the form by 11:50 pm.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the JEE Main to make changes in their forms. The modification window has been opened in response to various requests received from the candidates who wanted to edit their application forms.

An official notification on the agency's website read, "The National Testing Agency is in receipt of numerous representations from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2024. In view of the above and the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates to modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) - 2024."

The notification also added that the agency will not allow any further correction in the particulars of the application forms after the last date. The additional fee (wherever applicable) should be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

The registration process for Session 1 of JEE Main 2024 closed on December 4. Initially, the application deadline was set for November 30, but it was subsequently extended.

The exam for Session 1 is scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The admit cards can be downloaded three days before the exam. The result for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be announced on February 12.