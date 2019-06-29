Central Seat Allocation Board Begins Counselling Registration for North East States, Union Territories

JEE Main Counselling: CSAB begins registration process for North East states, UTs

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun the online registration for North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT) Counselling 2019. CSAB NEUT Counselling will be conducted only for seats reserved in AICTE approved Institutes in India that are not covered under CSAB-2019. There are separate registration links for Engineering and Architecture, and Pharmacy courses. The states and UTs covered under CSAB NEUT include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

The online provisional registration for Engineering and Architecture programme will conclude on July 6 and for Pharmacy will conclude on July 17. For Pharmacy courses, filling of choices will also conclude on July 17.

In case of Engineering and Architecture programmes, students will be able to fill and lock choices from July 10 to July 17. The result for first round of allotment will be released on July 19, 2019.

CSAB conducts this counselling for seats at degree level Technical Institutions across the country approved by AICTE are reserved for students from North East states and Union Territories which do not have engineering colleges/polytechnics or have lack of facilities for education in specific field of technical education.

CSAB NEUT-2019 will make allotment of seats to candidates on the basis of their All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main 2019 to the first year of Engineering/Technology, Architecture courses. Allotment for pharmacy will be on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in class 12.

"It is important to note that these seats are other than those offered through CSAB-2019, which is for NITs, IIITs & GFTIs."

