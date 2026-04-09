JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Timeline Announced By NTA, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the schedule for key events related to JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, setting clear expectations for candidates awaiting results.

According to the official update, a total of 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the exam, which was held across 566 centres in 318 cities, including locations in India and abroad. The examination was conducted in 10 sessions over 6 days, ensuring smooth operations at a large scale. The NTA reported an impressive 93% attendance rate, with 97% Aadhaar-based authentication, highlighting strong participation and secure verification processes.

JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 successfully conducted by the National Testing Agency

📊 11.23 lakh candidates

🏫 566 centres | 🌍 318 cities

📅 10 sessions across 6 days

Ensuring transparency, fairness & accessibility at scale.

🔗 https://t.co/BVhxuC0BBE



For detailed press release,… pic.twitter.com/pO6fsGAeWr — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2026

Timeline:

The process will begin on April 9, 2026, with the release of all question papers. This step aims to enhance transparency and allow candidates to review their performance.

The provisional answer key is expected to be published on April 11, 2026 (tentative). Alongside this, candidates will be able to access their response sheets and raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

🚀 The countdown to JEE (Main) Session 2 results begins!

📝 April 9: Release of question papers.

🔑 April 11 (tentative): Provisional Answer Key & Challenges open (₹200/question).

🏆 April 20 (tentative): Paper 1 Results & Final Rankings.

The best of your two sessions will be… pic.twitter.com/6Fc03lDQYv — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2026

The final stage, including the result declaration for Paper 1, is tentatively scheduled for April 20, 2026. The NTA confirmed that the best score from the two sessions will be considered while preparing the final rankings, with normalised scoring applied.

This timeline provides clarity and allows aspirants to plan their next steps as they await admission outcomes for engineering programs across India.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official JEE Main website for updates and further notifications.