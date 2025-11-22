JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Check Eligibility Criteria And Important Instructions For Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the application process for JEE Main 2026 Session-1 will close on November 27, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do so before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Following the closure of the registration window, the NTA will open the application form correction facility for registered candidates from December 1 to December 2, 2025, until 11:50 PM. Candidates can verify their details and make corrections as required during this one-time opportunity.

The following are some of the crucial information for candidates appearing in JEE Mains 2026.

For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 / equivalent examination in 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2026 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institute to which they are desirous of taking admission.

Candidates who passed the class 12 / equivalent examination in 2023 or before are not eligible to appear in JEE (Main) - 2026. Passing year for class 12 means the year, in which the result of the candidate has been declared as ‘pass' for the first time in that particular examination. For example, if a candidate has passed class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects in the year 2023 and further passed class 12 in Mathematics in the year 2024, then year 2023 will be considered as passing year of class 12 for appearing in JEE (Main). Similarly, any attempt of improvement in marks/percentage of class 12/ equivalent examination will not be considered as their first attempt.

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices and All India Ranks of JEE (Main) - 2026 through a Seat Allocation Process to be announced later by CSAB/ JoSAA. The authentication/ verification of relevant documents in support of identification, date of birth, qualifying examination, state of eligibility, category and disability (if any) of the qualifying candidates would be done at the time of the Seat Allocation/ admission process. On failing to produce any of the authentic documents, the candidate may not be considered for admission.

Gen-EWS, SC, ST, OBC and PwD/PwBD candidates will be required to produce the original certificate as per prescribed formats issued by the competent authority at the time of the Seat Allocation/admission process failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech paper of JEE (Main) – 2026. The records of Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2026 will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.