JEE Main 2026: NTA Advises Students To Update Aadhaar, Category Certificates

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026. The exam body has asked aspirants to ensure that their essential documents are updated well in advance before applying for the test, in order to avoid discrepancies, grievances or rejection at later stages.

According to the NTA, candidates must update the following documents:

Aadhaar Card: Details such as name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name should be correct and updated.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities): The Unique Disability ID card must be valid, updated and renewed as required.

Category Certificate: Candidates belonging to EWS, SC, ST or OBC-NCL categories must ensure their certificates are valid and updated.

The NTA said in its official statement: "To streamline the process for JEE (Main) 2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated well in advance, before applying for JEE (Main) 2026, in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at a later stage."

The application process for the first session of JEE Main 2026 will begin in October 2025 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the website for updates, instructions and notices related to the exam.