JEE Main 2025 To Be Held In Two Sessions, Check Other Details

JEE (Main) 2025 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE / BTech) will be held between January 22-31, 2024 while Session 2 has been scheduled between April 1- 8, 2025 tentatively. The exam is being scheduled in two sessions to ensure that the JEE (Main) - 2025 does not interfere with the board examinations, which may be held at different times across the states/UTs. Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) are also being held twice a year in January and April 2025.



A candidate can apply for Session-1 (January 2025) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2025) separately (using same application number) along with the fee payment, for which separate notification will be issued.



If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2025), the candidate can log in and pay the examination Fee for Session 2 during that period. If candidate wishes to apply only for Session-2 (April 2025), he can register later, when application form for Session-2 (April 2025) is active.



The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination in 2023, 2024 or appearing in 2025 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2025 examination. However, the applicants will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission.



Candidates who passed the class 12 / equivalent examination in 2022 or before are not eligible to appear in JEE (Main) - 2025.



The candidate should fulfil the state code of eligibility before applying to the exam. The state code of eligibility means the code of the state from where the candidate has passed the class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying exam. The state code of eligibility does not depend upon the native place or the place of residence of the candidate. For example, if a candidate appears for the class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination from an institution situated in Delhi and is a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, then the candidate's state code of eligibility will be Delhi and not Uttar Pradesh.

