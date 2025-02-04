JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Provisional Answer Key Released, Check What's Next

JEE Main Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 was conducted on January 22, 23, and 24, 28, 29 and 30.

JEE Main Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main answer key 2025 link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. The JEE Main 2025 session 1 answer key will appear

Step 5. View and download the key

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference



Candidates who appeared for the Session 1 exams have the option to raise objections to any question by making a refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question as processing charges. The objections will be reviewed by subject experts, and if any are found to be valid, a revised or final answer key will be released. The JEE Main 2025 results will then be announced based on the updated answer key.

Examination Structure

JEE Main consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognized institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: For BArch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories:

Paper 2A: For BArch

Paper 2B: For B.Planning

Mode Of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode