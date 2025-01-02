JEE Main 2025: Schedule Released For Joint Entrance Exam Session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 from January 22 to January 30, 2025. As per the official notification released by the NTA, JEE Main 2025 session Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam for Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and B Planning both) will be conducted on January 30, 2025. The exam for Paper 2A and Paper 2B will be conducted from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.



The agency will also soon release the exam city intimation slips for the JEE Main 2025 January session. Once available, students can access their slips by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the official notice, the intimation slips are expected to be released by first week of January 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading three days before the date of the JEE Main exam. The results for the first session of the exam will be announced by February 12, 2025.



JEE Main exam



Paper 1

The Paper 1 exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programs (BE/BTech) in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as universities recognised by participating state governments. Candidates qualifying in JEE Main (Paper 1) are also eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the entrance test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).



Paper 2

The Paper 2 exam is designed for candidates aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses at various universities across the country.



