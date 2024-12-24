JEE Main 2025: Check Paper Pattern Of Engineering Entrance Exam 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2025 between January 22 and 31, 2024. Students who register for the January session can later decide whether to participate in the April session based on their performance and requirements. Candidates do not need to appear in both sessions of JEE Main 2025.

The exam will be conducted for admission to BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning.

Subject-wise distribution of questions

The BE/BTech exam will be held for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The section A of these exams will be held for 20 marks while the Section B will be conducted for 5 marks.

The Paper 2A (BArch) exam will be held for Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode.

The Part I Mathematics will be held for a total of 100 marks divided into Section A and Section B.

The Part II Aptitude Test will be conducted for 200 marks.

The Drawing Test will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.

Paper 2B (B Planning): The Part I exam will be held for Mathematics, Part-II for Aptitude Test, and Part III for Planning. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. In case any discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, NTA will address it in the following manner:

Four marks will be awarded in case of every correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

Students will be awarded a negative marking of (-1) for any incorrect option marked.

Unanswered/marked for review will be given 0 mark.

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.