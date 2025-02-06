JEE Main 2025: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tonight, Know Result Date

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 by February 12. The result will be available on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key until February 6, up to 11.50pm.

The provisional answer key and response sheet for the exam were released on February 4. Students who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must pay Rs 200 per question, a non-refundable fee. Objections must be submitted via the official portal, with proper justification according to NTA's guidelines.

Exam Details And Result Calculation

JEE Main Session 1 was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 for BE/BTech (Paper 1) and on January 30 for BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlan (Paper 2B). The exams were conducted across 618 centres in 289 Indian cities, along with 15 overseas locations.

The final result will be released after objections against the provisional answer key are reviewed by NTA experts. Marks will be recalculated before the result is published.

JEE Main 2025 Results: Steps To Check

Go to JEE Main's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Select the JEE Main 2025 result link.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

Submit the details and check your score.

Save the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on the result declaration.