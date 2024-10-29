JEE Main 2025: Registrations Begin For Joint Entrance Exam Main

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE- Main) 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the engineering entrance exam can visit the official website of the NTA for detailed information. The registrations for the online submission of application forms began on October 28, 2024 and will conclude on November 22, 2024. The application forms can be submitted by 9 pm on the last date. The last date for the successful transaction of fee through credit/debit card/Net-banking/UPI is November 22, 2024 upto 11:50 pm.

The city of examinations will be announced by the first week of January 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the NTA website three days before the actual date of the examination.

The exam is scheduled to be held between January 22-31, 2025. The results are scheduled to be released on February 12, 2025.



The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malyalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.



JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IllTs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTls), Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in the country.



For academic session 2025-26, it has been decided that the JEE (Main)- 2025 will be conducted in two sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2025) and Session 2 (April 2025).



Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) - 2025 Session 1 through the online mode only through the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/



A candidate can apply for Session-1 (January 2025) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2025) separately (using same application number) along with the fee payment, for which separate notification will be issued.

If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2025), he/she can log in and pay the examination fee for Session 2 during that period. If candidate wishes to apply only for Session-2 (April 2025), he can register later, when application form for Session-2 (April 2025) is active.

