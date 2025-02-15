JEE Main 2025: Provisional Answer Key Released For Paper 2A BArch And B Planning

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2025 Session 1, Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (BPlanning). Candidates who appeared in the Paper 2A and 2B can visit the official website of the JEE Main 2025 to check the answer key.



Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer in the key can do so by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till February 16, 2025 (up to 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.



If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.



An official notification by the NTA reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 4 February 2025, the Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (B.Planning) (January 2025) along with the question papers with recorded responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nie.in/ for interested candidates to submit challenge to the provisional answer keys (if any) online by paying non-refundable processing fee of 200 (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged."



The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on February 11, 2025. With the release of the JEE Main answer key for Paper 2, the agency is soon going to release the results for the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

