JEE Main 2025: 12 Questions Dropped Due To Errors, Highest In Recent Years

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dropped 12 questions from the JEE Main 2025 BE/BTech final answer key, the highest in recent years due to errors. The exam, held between January 22 and 30, saw most of the dropped questions in the Physics section. As per NTA's policy, full marks are awarded to students for incorrect questions, regardless of whether they attempted them.

The JEE Main 2025 results were announced on February 11. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was conducted across 618 centres in 304 cities, including 15 cities outside India. A total of 14 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile score, with 13 males and 1 female among them.

However, the NTA has withheld the scores of 39 candidates due to their involvement in unfair means during the exam.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 BE/BTech which is available on the official website. The dropped questions are from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The question IDs are as follows:

Physics: 656445270, 7364751025, 656445566, 6564451161, 656445870, 7364751250, 564451847, 6564451917

Chemistry: 656445728, 6564451784

Mathematics: 6564451142, 6564451898

How Dropped Questions Affect Scores

As per NTA's policy, full marks are awarded to all candidates if a question is found to be incorrect or dropped, regardless of whether they attempted it. For multiple-choice questions (MCQs):

If no option is correct or a question is invalid, all candidates receive four marks.

If all options are correct, those who attempted the question get four marks.

If multiple options are correct, four marks are awarded to those who selected any of the correct answers.

For numerical value questions, if a question is dropped, candidates who attempted it receive four marks.

NTA Scores are normalised across multiple sessions and represent relative performance rather than percentage marks. The final ranks will be determined after both sessions of JEE Main 2025, with the best of the two NTA Scores considered.