JEE Main 2025 Exam City Intimation Slips To Be Out Soon, Check Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City intimation Slips: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2. Students who have registered for the exam can access their slips by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once it is released.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official NTA JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On homepage, click on the link for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city intimation slip

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. Check and download the city intimation slip

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future use



JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam: Schedule

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, and 7, 2025. The examination on these days will be conducted in two shifts: 9 am-12 noon (first shift) and 3 pm-6 pm (second shift). Additionally, one exam for Paper 1 BE/BTech will be held on April 8, 2025, in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning both) will be conducted on April 9, 2025, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.



JEE Main 2025: Examination Structure

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers:

Paper 1: For candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programs (BE/BTech) in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as universities recognised by participating state governments. Candidates qualifying in JEE Main (Paper 1) are also eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the entrance test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Paper 2: Designed for candidates aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses at various universities across the country.

However, participation in both sessions of JEE Main 2025 is not mandatory. Students who register for the January session can decide later whether to participate in the April session based on their performance and individual requirements.