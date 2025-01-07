JEE Main 2025: Check Important FAQs For Joint Entrance Exam 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 between January 22 and 30, 2024 for admission to BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is a critical gateway for undergraduate engineering and architecture admissions. The second session of the exam will be held in April.

Here are some of the FAQs for JEE Main.



What is the website for the online application form, helpline number and email ID for JEE (Main) – 2025?

Website : https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

The Helpline No.- 011-40759000

E-mail: jeemain@nta.ac.in



How to register for JEE (Main) – 2025?

Instructions to apply online for JEE (Main)-2025 are available in the information bulletin available on NTA website under the heading Important Information at glance.



Choice of cities

The choice of exam cities will be displayed to the candidates based on the permanent and present address filled during registration. Four choices of cities are given to the candidates.



Foreign Centres

Centre's outside India will only be established in cities where there is reasonably large number of candidate count. In view of the above, for such candidates appearing from abroad, NTA has decided to provide an option of filling of choice of cities in any nearby country with an examination centre or any city within India as per their choice.



AADHAR number

AADHAR authentication will be done for the candidates and it will be an optional field. However, candidates are advised to update their Aadhaar card as a proof of identity with recent details for verification at the exam centre.



Eligibility and certificates required by PwBD/PwD candidates

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions of RPwD Act, 2016 and instructions/ guidelines as notified in Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Office Memorandum No. F. No. 34- 02/2015-DDIII dated 29 August 2018 for PwBD and Memorandum No F. No. 29- 6/2019-DD-III dated 10 August 2022 for PwD.



Medium of the examination

Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) - 2025 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.



Uploading of the category certificate

No, Category certificate is not to be uploaded by the candidate in the online application form of JEE (Main) – 2025. Instead of the uploading certificate, candidate has to fill following details:

1. Certificate Number.

2. Date of issue.

3. Issuing authority.

In case the category certificate is not available and candidate has applied for the same, the acknowledgement/ receipt number, date of application and issuing authority details be filled in the online application form.



Are candidates required to send/submit any document(s) including the confirmation page to NTA through post/ fax/ by hand?

No. Candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including the confirmation page to NTA through post/fax/whatsApp/email/by hand.



If any candidate did not apply for Session 1, can he/she apply for Session 2?

Yes, if a candidate has missed filling up the application form for the January session, he/she can fill up the application form for the April session at the time of opening of the portal for that session.



The dates of examination of JEE (Main) - 2025 clashes with any other National / State level examination?

If such a clash occurs, then NTA will not change the allotted date of examination.



How can I select the date and slot of examination of JEE (Main) - 2025?

The date/shift/slot of examination is allotted by computer randomly which is required for the normalisation process. Hence the choice of date and shift/slot cannot be selected by the candidate himself/herself.



If one does not get an admit card, whom should be contacted?

The candidates may please note that Admit Cards will not be sent by post. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website after a public notice regarding the downloading of admit card is displayed. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA Helpline numbers: 011 40759000 or 011 69227700 or write to NTA at: jeemain@nta.ac.in

Can a candidate change the examination center after the allotment of roll number?

The city of the allotted examination centre cannot be changed, in any case.



The complete list of FAQs can be checked on the official website of JEE Main 2025.