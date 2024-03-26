JEE Main 2024 Session 2: When And How To Obtain City Intimation Slip

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exams will be held from April 4 to April 15.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2024 session 2 on April 4, covering Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) as well as Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning). City intimation slips for the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exams are likely to be issued today on the official website. The session 2 exam will be held until April 15.

The JEE Main admit cards will be issued three days before the exams. The results will be announced on April 25.

The specific dates for the BTech and BArch/BPlanning exams within the April attempt of JEE Main 2024 are yet to be disclosed by NTA. Usually, the paper 2 exams (BArch and BPlanning) are conducted on the first day of the April attempt.

In the recently held session 1 exam, approximately 12.5 lakh students appeared, with around 12,000 individuals scoring between the 99 and 100 percentile. Candidates scoring above the 91 percentile are likely to qualify.

This year, NTA has also disclosed the percentile of candidates across various shifts between January 27 and February 1.

JEE Main 2024 comprises two sessions, with the first held in January and the second scheduled from April 4 to April 15. The better of the two scores will be considered for merit for candidates taking exams in both sessions.

In the January session of JEE Main 2024, a notable 23 students attained a perfect 100 percentile score. Telangana recorded the highest number of 100 percentile holders with seven, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan with three each. Delhi and Haryana each boasted two 100 percentile holders, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka each had one student achieving a perfect score.