JEE Main 2024: When Will Session 2 Answer Key Be Released? Check Details

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: The exam for Paper 2A/2B BArch and BPlanning will be held on April 12.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Paper 1 concluded on April 9, and the exam for Paper 2A/2B BArch and BPlanning will be held on April 12. Usually, the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the answer key a few days following the conclusion of the exam, giving candidates two to three days to raise objections.

The answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 is likely to be released by this week.

The Paper 2 exam will be held in a single shift from 3pm to 6pm.

After considering candidates' objections, the final answer key and results are prepared. Registration for JEE Advanced this year starts on April 21, and the JEE Main result will be announced on April 25. The provisional answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is likely to be released on April 13.

The ranking criteria and tiebreakers for this year remain unchanged. Higher rankings are awarded to those with the highest percentile. Furthermore, in cases where students have the same NTA scores, preference is given to those with higher mathematics marks over physics, followed by chemistry.

The NTA is conducting the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam in multiple languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

The examinations for April 2024 Session 2 are being held across various centres nationwide and 22 centres internationally.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a clarification on Tuesday regarding messages circulating on social media, which claim that individuals who vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and have their fingers inked will not be allowed to enter examination halls.

"The above messages are completely baseless, and NTA has not issued any such instruction or guideline. Students are requested not to pay heed to such rumours and to exercise their voting rights. Voting will not affect their eligibility to take examinations," the NTA said in an official release.