JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Closes On November 30, Syllabus Reduced

JEE Main 2024: Interested candidates can submit their applications at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The registration window for Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 will close on November 30. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam for Session 1 is scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 1, 2024, and admit cards can be downloaded three days before the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct three papers: Paper 1 for BTech programs, Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture, and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning. The duration of the exam is three hours, except for candidates appearing for the joint exam of BArch and BPlanning, who will have 3 hours and 30 minutes. The result for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be announced on February 12.



Also Read | Check Registration Dates And Revised Syllabus For Engineering Entrance Exam

JEE Main 2024: Session 2 registration

For Session 2 of JEE Main 2024, online registration will take place from February 2 to March 2, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held from April 1 to 15, 2024, with the result declared on April 25. Candidates have the option to apply for either one session or both sessions together, with the exam fee varying accordingly.



Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Schedule Released For Engineering Entrance Exam

JEE Main 2024 application fees:

For BE, BTech, BArch, or BPlanning: Rs 1,000 for boys, Rs 800 for girls, and Rs 500 for all (General, OBC, and EWS); SC, ST, PWD, and Transgender candidates have reduced fees.

For specific combinations of courses: Rs 2,000 for boys, Rs 1600 for girls, and Rs 1,000 for all.

JEE Main 2024 syllabus:

The syllabus for JEE Main 2024 has been reduced, with specific topics excluded from the chemistry, physics, and mathematics sections. In chemistry, topics such as physical quantities and their measurements, precision and accuracy, states of matter, atomic models, surface chemistry, and others have been omitted.

Similarly, communication systems and certain experimental skills have been excluded from Physics, while topics like mathematical inductions, mathematical reasoning, and some aspects of three-dimensional geometry have been omitted from the Mathematics section.