JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Schedule Released For Engineering Entrance Exam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the date for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024. The exam will be held on May 26, 2024 in two sessions. The exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will take place from 9-12 am, while the second session will be held from 2:30-5:30 pm.

The online registrations for JEE Advanced 2024 will begin on April 21, 2024 and will continue till April 30, 2024.

Candidates who qualify the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. Candidates can register for the JEE Main by November 30.

The exam is conducted for students who wish to take admission at the premier IITs and other engineering colleges of the country for BTech programme.

The deadline for fee payment of registered candidates is May 6, 2024. The candidates can make the payment by 5 pm on the last date.

The admit cards will be available for downloading from May 17, 2024 to May 26, 2024. The copy of the candidate's response will be available on the JEE Advanced 2024 website on May 31, 2024.

The online display of provisional answer keys will be released on June 2, 2024.

The online declaration of final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2024 will be announced on June 9, 2024.