JEE Main 2024 Begins Tomorrow: A Primer For Students

JEE Main 2024: Paper 1 exam for BE/BTech is scheduled for January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 01.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 is scheduled to commence tomorrow, January 24, with Paper 2A and Paper 2B - BArch and BPlanning - in the second shift, from 3pm to 6pm. Candidates appearing for the examination must have their admit cards. Without the presentation of the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam.

Session 1 exams are slated to be held from January 24 to February 1 in two shifts - from 9am to 12pm and from 3pm to 6pm. The Paper 1 examination for BE/BTech is set for January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.



All you need to know about the exam patterns for BArch and BPlanning papers:

BArch Paper 2A:

Test Format:

The examination for BArch Paper 2A is divided into two modes - computer-based testing for Mathematics and Aptitude, and pen-and-paper mode for Drawing.

Paper Structure:

Part-I consists of Mathematics (MCQs, Numerical), Part-II comprises Aptitude (MCQs), and Part-III focuses on Drawing.

Mode of Test:

Mathematics and Aptitude tests will be conducted in computer-based mode, while the Drawing test will be in pen-and-paper mode.

BPlanning Paper 2B:

Test Format:

The BPlanning Paper 2B examination is entirely computer-based, covering Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions.

Paper Structure:

Part-I includes questions from Mathematics (MCQs, Numerical), Part-II comprises Aptitude (MCQs), and Part-III focuses on Planning.

Mode of Test:

All tests for BPlanning Paper 2B, including Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning, will be conducted in computer-based mode.

JEE Main 2024: Essentials to carry to the exam centre

For successful entry, examinees are required to bring essential documents:

A printed copy of the JEE Main 2024 admit card, a self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website

A passport-size photograph matching the application form

Original ID (school Identity card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card) for verification

Those seeking relaxation under the PwD category must present the PwD certificate issued by an authorised medical officer.

Aspirants are also instructed to carry a black or blue ball pen and are permitted to bring a transparent water bottle to the exam centre.

Key points for appearing candidates

Candidates are advised to report to the examination centre on time. They must reach the centre two hours before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall. If they do not report on time due to any reason they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the examination rooms/halls. The NTA will not be responsible for any delay.

The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded or printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The students without valid Admit Cards and authorised Photo IDs will not be permitted to take the exam under any circumstances.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates must find and sit in their allocated seats only.

The candidate must ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card.

The candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the examination.

In case a candidate appears in more than one shift/date by furnishing false information his candidature will be cancelled and his result will not be declared.

A re-test will not be held by the NTA under any circumstances for those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason.

All calculations/writing work is to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the test centre in the examination room/hall and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the Invigilator on duty in the Room/Hall.

Here is the list of unfair practices that should be avoided by the students-

Any candidate found in possession of an item or article prohibited in the exam hall will be considered in violation of fair conduct.

Using someone else to write an examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying, breaching examination rules or any direction issued by NTA in connection with the JEE (Main) 2024 exam.

Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance of any kind directly or indirectly or attempting to do so will be considered an unfair practice.

Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff during exam time at the centre, threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates, using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination, manipulation and fabrication of online documents such as admit card, rank letter, self-declaration will be illegal and treated as unfair practice.

Forceful entry into or exit from the examination hall, use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the examination centre, affixing or uploading of wrong/morphed photographs/signatures on the application form/admit card/proforma possessing bits of paper is strictly prohibited and will be considered illegal.

Candidates who are found practicing unfair means will be booked under the Unfair Means Case (UFM). The candidate may be debarred for three years in the future and will also be liable for criminal action. The result of JEE (Main) 2024 of the candidates who indulge in unfair means practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.

JEE Main Takers To Undergo Frisking, Biometric Checks After Toilet Breaks

Frisking and biometric attendance will be mandatory for candidates taking the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main) engineering entrance exam, even after using the restroom. These norms also apply to officials, observers, staff, and individuals providing refreshments during the exam.

NTA Director Subodh Kumar Singh explained that this measure aims to prevent unfair practices and proxy attendance. While the current screening process involves entry checks and biometric attendance, these measures are being intensified to ensure a completely foolproof examination with zero incidents.

Currently, aspirants undergo screening and biometric attendance recording at the entry point. Mr Singh mentioned that this process would be implemented in other exams in the future.

JEE (Main) - 2024 will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

This time, NTA has received a record 12.3 lakh registrations for the exam. The second edition of the bi-annual exam is set for April.

JEE Main 2024: Examination Structure

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates who qualify for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.

JEE Main 2024: Examination schedule



JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. This scheduling aims to prevent any clash with Board examinations, which may occur at varying times across States/UTs. Additionally, both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in the year 2024, in both January and April.

JEE Main 2024: Admission Eligibility

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.