JEE Main 2020 Preparation Tips And Important Topics Recommended By Expert

JEE Main 2020 exam for April has been postponed

National Testing Agnecy (NTA), yesterday, postponed the JEE Main exams which were scheduled in April. The new dates would be announced later. At the same time, CBSE also postponed all exams scheduled till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus threat. With exams postponed, students can utilize the time into polishing their preparations for the exam.

The JEE Main exams are expected to be held immediately after the board examinations. Students can utilize this time to brush up on their preparations for the JEE Main exams as well.

We spoke to Mr. Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO of Vidyamandir Classes, about what strategy students should adopt at this time to prepare for the engineering entrance exam. He said that at this time students should not try solving a whole lot of problems & studying new topics or chapters at this stage & altogether avoid complicated problems.

He added that it is important for students to estimate the time taken by them to solve the questions so that they can determine the number of questions they can easily solve during the exam. They should look to improve upon the question selection and prioritization for the same. Again, solving mocks would be the most efficient tool.

For last-month preparation, he listed out these important topics for students to revise:

Physics:

Modern Physics Optics Heat & thermodynamics SHM & Waves. JEE Main specific topics

Chemistry:

S P D & F Block Elements Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Chemistry in everyday life Compounds containing oxygen Equilibrium & liquid solutions

Mathematics:

Co-Ordinate Geometry Sets, Relations and Functions Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Differential equations 3D & Vectors

Mr. Sharma also stressed on the importance of staying healthy at this time and advised students to follow all recommended preventive measures.

