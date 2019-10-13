JEE Main 2020 Form Correction Window To Open Soon. Details Here

The JEE Main appliction form' data correction facility is a onetime facility.

JEE Main 2020 form correction facility will be open from October 14 to 20, 2019. The appliction form correction procedure can be done through the official website hosted by National Testing Agency or NTA, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registered candidates may visit the official website and verify their details entered for the first edition of JEE Main exam scheduled to be held in January next year. To make corrections, candidates will have to pay an additional fee online. The JEE Main application form' data correction facility is a onetime facility.

"It is brought to the notice of all the registered candidates of January JEE (Main) -2020 that the facility for correction in their data (wherever necessary), will be operational on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in from 14/10/2019 to 20/10/2019," an official public notice released on the JEE Main website said.

"All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective application form wherever incorrect or incomplete," the notice added.

"The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 20/10/2019. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances," it said.

"The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM generated during the online correction from 14/10/2019 to 20/10/2019(11:50 p.m.)," the JEE Main notice said.

"Since, it is a onetime facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates," the official notice said.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.