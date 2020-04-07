JEE Main 2020: Application Correction Facility Closes Next Week

JEE Main April 2020: Application correction window closes next week

JEE Main 2020 application correction facility will close on April 14. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had reopened the JEE Main application form correction window at jeemain.nta.nic.in on April 1. The decision to extend this facility came after the NTA decided to postpone the exam due to the COVID-19 outbreak. JEE Main was scheduled to begin on April 5.

So far no decision has been taken on the exam date. However as per the last update given by the exam conducting agency NTA the exam can be held in last week of May.

"In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of JEE (Main) 2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further given the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form," the NTA had said on April 1 after reopening the facility.

"The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment," the it had said.

Candidates should note that correction in the particulars in the online application forms can be done upto 5 pm and submission of fee upto 11.50 pm.

