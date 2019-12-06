JEE Main 2020 January Exam Admit Card Today

JEE Main 2020 admit card for January exam will be released today

JEE Main 2020 admit card will be released today. National Testing Agency will release the admit card for the January session of the exam. JEE Main, since last year, is being conducted twice a year - in January and in April. For the academic year 2020-21, the JEE Main exam will be held from January 6 to January 11, 2020. Students who have registered for the JEE Main January 2020 exam will be able to download their admit card form the student login.

The candidate's JEE Main admit card will have their personal detail, exam centre address, exam date and session. Students should check all the details carefully. JEE Main Admit card will be issued for every student who applied successfully.

This year, NTA has introduced an additional paper specifically for B.Planning courses. Earlier, there was a single paper meant for B.Arch. and B. Planning courses. The Paper II, earlier, had three parts. Part I was Mathematics and Part II was Aptitude Test, both of which were conducted in computer-based mode. Part III was Drawing Test which was conducted in offline mode.

However, this year onward a separate paper will be held for B.Planning course. Now, students have the choice to appear for Paper 1 meant for B.Tech., Paper 2 meant for B.Arch., and Paper 3 meant for B.Planning.

In case of Paper 3, meant for B.Planning, first two parts of the question paper will be same as that of B.Arch. Part III of the question paper will have planning based questions. The entire paper will be conducted in computer-based mode. The structure for B.Arch. test remains the same.

