JEE Main 2019: Here's An Update For Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Category Candidates

JEE Main April 2019 application link is currently activated on the official website

The Candidates of JEE Main January, 2019 as well as April 2019 examination, who come under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category as per the Certificate issued by the Competent Authority, may mention such category in the online application form available at www.jeemain.nic.in between March 11-15, 2019. The EWS category certificate is not to be uploaded in the JEE Main portal, according to a statement from National Testing Agency (NTA), the latest and nodal agency which is mandated to organise JEE Main exam on behalf of Ministry of Human Resource Development.

However, the statement said the certificate will be required at the time of filling up of the application for JEE (Advanced).

"This is for the information and appropriate action by all concerned candidates," said the statement.

"As per the OM No. 20013/01/2018-BC-II dated January 17, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the OM No. 12-4/2019-U1 dated 17.01.2019 as well as the Letters No 35-2/2019-T.S.I dated 21.01.2019, 01.02.2019, 04.02.2019 and 15.02.2019 of MHRD Department of Higher Education regarding implementation of reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) for admission in Central Educational Institutions, it is necessary to identify the candidates belonging to EWS category from amongst the candidates of JEE(Main) January and JEE(Main) April 2019," the statement added.

The JEE Main April 2019 application link is currently activated on the official website and candidates can now register for the exam.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main April 2019 till March 7, 2019.

Candidates will be allowed to pay application fee till March 8, 2019. The exam will be conducted between April 7, 2019 and April 20, 2019.

Click here for more Education News