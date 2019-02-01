Andhra Boys Secure 100 NTA Score; Top In JEE Main Paper II

JEE Main paper 2 result has been released on the official website

In the JEE Main paper 2, the result for which was announced yesterday, two boys from Andhra Pradesh have scored 100 NTA score. The exam for paper 2 was conducted on January 8, 2019 at 390 exam centres across India. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B.Arch./B.Planning courses. This year, 1,80,052 students had registered for the paper 2 examination. 1,45,386 students appeared for the JEE Main paper 2 examination.

Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana and Gudla Raghunandna Reddy, both from Andhra Pradesh, have received 100 NTA score in JEE Main January 2019 exam.

NTA score is the score normalized across multiple session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared in the exam in one session.

As per the official release, "The NTA Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that session."

The ranks of the candidates will be released after the result of the JEE Main April 2019 exam is released. The ranks will be prepared taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in January 2019 and April 2019 examinations.

JEE Main January 2019 paper 1 result was announced on January 19, 2019. 15 students scored 100 percentile in paper 1.

