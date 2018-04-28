JEE Main 2018: CBSE To Announce Result On April 30 JEE Main 2018 result will be announced by CBSE on April 30, 2018.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2018: CBSE To Announce Result On April 30 New Delhi: The wait for lakhs of engineering aspirants is about to be over. CBSE, which is only the conducting authority, will release the result for JEE Main 2018. The official date for result declaration, as per the information brochure for JEE Main 2018, is April 30, 2018. Students must remember that the result will be announced only for Paper I. The result for Paper II which is conducted for admission to architecture courses will be released on May 31, 2018.



As per official data released by CBSE, more than 10 lakh candidates appeared in the JEE Main 2018 offline exam which was conducted on April 8, 2018 and more than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the online exam which conducted on April 15 and April 16.



JEE Main 2018 is conducted for admission to engineering and architecture courses in NITs, IIITs and other CFTIs. Several states like Maharashtra also accept JEE Main score for admission to engineering programs at state engineering institutes.



After result declaration, CBSE will also release the rank and score cards for qualified students.



The result will also include the qualification status of a student fo JEE Advanced 2018 exam. The top 220000 candidates from JEE Main 2018 will be considered qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018 exam. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to IITs.



After result declaration, the counselling process will begin. The counselling will be done by JoSAA/CSAB.



CBSE, meanwhile, had released the answer key and recorded response for offline exam on April 24 and it was available on the website for download or submission of objection till April 27. The final result will be prepared after resolution of the objections received.



