JEE Main 2018: CBSE To Announce Result On April 30

As per official data released by CBSE, more than 10 lakh candidates appeared in the JEE Main 2018 offline exam which was conducted on April 8, 2018 and more than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the online exam which conducted on April 15 and April 16.
JEE Main 2018 is conducted for admission to engineering and architecture courses in NITs, IIITs and other CFTIs. Several states like Maharashtra also accept JEE Main score for admission to engineering programs at state engineering institutes.
After result declaration, CBSE will also release the rank and score cards for qualified students.
The result will also include the qualification status of a student fo JEE Advanced 2018 exam. The top 220000 candidates from JEE Main 2018 will be considered qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018 exam. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to IITs.
After result declaration, the counselling process will begin. The counselling will be done by JoSAA/CSAB.
Comments
Click here for more Education News