CBSE Releases JEE Main 2018 Answer Key For Offline Exam At Jeemain.nic.in JEE Main 2018 answer key released by CBSE at jeemain.nic.in

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Releases JEE Main 2018 Answer Key For Offline Exam At Jeemain.nic.in New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for JEE Main 2018 paper I. Students who appeared for the exam can view and download the answer key for paper I. The recorded response for paper I has also been made available on the official website. Students would also be able submit their objection to the answer and/or their recorded response sheet.



How to download JEE Main 2018 Answer Key?



Step one: Go to official JEE Main 2018 website: www.jeemain.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the respective link to download answer key/recorded response.



Step three: You will be redirected to the login page. Enter your login credentials correctly.



Step four: View and download answer key and your recorded response.



The answer key and recorded responses have been released for the



Approximately 10.4 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main 2018 offline exam. More than 2 lakh students had appeared for the online exam. Those who appeared for the online exam were sent the answer key and recorded response on their registered email id.



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for JEE Main 2018 paper I. Students who appeared for the exam can view and download the answer key for paper I. The recorded response for paper I has also been made available on the official website. Students would also be able submit their objection to the answer and/or their recorded response sheet.Step one: Go to official JEE Main 2018 website: www.jeemain.nic.in.Step two: Click on the respective link to download answer key/recorded response.Step three: You will be redirected to the login page. Enter your login credentials correctly.Step four: View and download answer key and your recorded response.The answer key and recorded responses have been released for the JEE Main offline examination and will be available on the website till April 27, 2018. Candidates who are submitting an objection will have to pay a sum of Rs. 1000 per question till 11:59 pm on April 27, 2018. Approximately 10.4 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main 2018 offline exam. More than 2 lakh students had appeared for the online exam. Those who appeared for the online exam were sent the answer key and recorded response on their registered email id.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter