JEE Advanced Attempts Restored To Two As Joint Admission Board Changes Stance

In a notable shift, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has reverted to the previous eligibility guidelines regarding the number of attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. This decision comes just a month after the board increased the number of attempts from two to three for the current year.

"The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion used in previous years concerning the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced), superseding the criterion announced in the Press Release dated November 05, 2024. This decision was made after considering various competing requirements during the JAB meeting held on November 15, 2024. As a result, the earlier eligibility criteria, which have been in effect since 2013, have been reinstated. All other eligibility criteria remain unchanged. For further details, please visit the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/," the official notice stated.

JEE Advanced 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates born on or after October 1, 2000, are eligible to apply, with a five-year age relaxation for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, who must have been born on or after October 1, 1995. Other eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025 remain the same.

Additionally, candidates who were admitted to a preparatory course at any IIT in 2024 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025. However, candidates whose admission to any IIT was cancelled after joining, for any reason, are not eligible to appear for the examination.

To be eligible, candidates must have taken the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023, 2024, or 2025, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

Those who first appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination in 2022 or earlier are not eligible to participate in JEE (Advanced) 2025, regardless of the subjects they attempted or offered.

Percentage Criteria



The percentage distribution for candidate shortlisting across various categories is as follows: GEN-EWS candidates make up 10 per cent, OBC-NCL candidates 27 per cent, SC candidates 15 per cent, and ST candidates 7.5 per cent. The remaining 40.5 per cent is open to all.