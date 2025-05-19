JEE Advanced 2025: Question Paper Now Available On Official Website, Download Here

JEE Advanced Question Paper: The India Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced question paper for both the shifts. Candidates can now download the question paper on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Both the exams were conducted on May 18, 2025. While the first exam was conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, The second shift was held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

JEE Advanced examinations were conducted in computer based mode this year for a total of 2.5 lakh candidates.

JEE Advanced Question Paper: How To Download The Question Paper?

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Under the "Important Announcement" section, look for "JEE (Advanced) 2025 Question Papers".

Click on the paper for the shift that you want to check and also you can choose the language (Hindi or English) of the paper.

Download the exam paper for future reference.

The official response sheet will be released on the JEE website on May 22, 2025 and the provisional answer key will be out on May 26, 2025.

Once released, candidates will be able to raise any objections regarding the provisional key.

JEE Advanced Question Paper 2025: How To Raise Objections For Provisional Key?