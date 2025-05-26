JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key Released, Download Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. IIT, Kanpur has released the provisional key for JEE Advanced 2025 exam. Students can now download the provisional key on jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025 result will be declared on June 2,2025 at 10:00 AM.

JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has released the provisional key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Students who had appeared for the JEE Advanced examination can download the provisional key on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. It contains the answers to all the questions of JEE Advanced 2025 examination.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key?

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Under the "Important Announcement section", you will see "JEE (Advanced) 2025 Provisional Answer Keys".

Click on "Paper 1" to download the provisional key for morning shift exam or "Paper 2" to download the afternoon shift provisional key.

After clicking on the link, your provisional key will be automatically downloaded.

Save your provisional key for future reference.

Feedback on JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key

Students can provide their feedback and comments on the provisional key up to May 27, 2025 on the official website of JEE, jeeadv.ac.in.

After that, no feedback or comment will be considered by the examination authority.

JEE Advanced Provisional Key: Marking Scheme

For every correct question, students will be given three marks.

If a question is not answered, zero marks will be given and no marks will be deducted.

For a wrong answered question, students will be deducted one marks from their total score.

According to the official notice, JEE Advanced 2025 result will be declared on June 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM.