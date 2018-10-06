JNU To Offer Sanskrit, Pali Courses Online

The 147th Academic Council meeting of JNU concluded on October 5, 2018

Here is an opportunity for those who want to learn ancient languages Sanskrit and Pali: In a bid to to reach out to wider public across the country, prestigious Delhi-based JNU university has on yesterday approved the proposal to launch three language courses, including Sanskrit and Pali, in online mode. According to the proposal approved by the Academic Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), three courses will be M.A. (Sanskrit), Certificate of Proficiency in Computational Linguistics and Certificate of Proficiency in Pali.

According to the news agency IANs, the three courses will be offered by Special Centre for E-learning, opened recently at the varsity.

Considering the need for online education, JNU has recently created a Special Centre for E-Learning with an aim to offer Certificate, Skill Development and degree programmes in online format in different subjects, said a statement from the varsity.

JNU is working on developing more such online courses in the near future to make the high quality higher education available in JNU to students across the country, the statement said.

The 147th Academic Council meeting of JNU concluded on October 5, 2018 where some important decisions were also taken.

The AC meeting also adopted the "UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for Appointment of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges, 2018" and "UGC Regulations (promotion of academic integrity and prevention of plagiarism in Higher Education Institutions), 2018."

"The Academic Council adopted these regulations and in order to bring JNU's Ordinances in conformity with the UGC Regulations 2018, relevant draft amendments to the existing JNU Ordinances were adopted and the Academic Council decided to form a committee to further fine-tune the Ordinances incorporating relevant suggestions from various Schools and Centres," the statement said.

The Academic Council also decided that every effort should be made to fill in all the MPhil and PhD vacancies strictly following the Government of India reservation policy.

