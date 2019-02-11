Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas To Get 5,000 More Seats

With the increase, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will have over 51,000 seats.

According to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, a proposal to increase 5,000 seats in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) has been approved 'in-principle' and is at advanced stage of approval. The Minister of State (HRD), Dr Satya Pal Singh today said in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question that his ministry received the proposal from the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for increasing the intake of students at Class 6 level in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas by 10% from the academic session 2019-20 leading to addition of about 5,000 seats.

5000 more seats will make the total number of seats over 51,000.

Currently, the number of seats available at JNVs was 46,600.

In the last four years there has been an addition of 9000 seats and with the addition of 5000 seats the total number of seats added to JNVs in last five years will be 14000 seats.

In the next four years, the government is likely to add 32000 more seats, according to an earlier report.

The minister said the government has also conveyed its approval to the NVS for engagement of two counsellors per school (1 male and 1 female) in all the functional JNVs, on outsourcing basis.

"The Central government has launched an integrated centrally sponsored scheme for school education- Samagra Siksha w.e.f. 2018-19 with the key objectives of quality education and improvement in learning levels," the minister added.

"Under this scheme, the State governments and UTs are supported on several interventions to improve teaching standards, regular in-service teachers' training, induction training for newly recruited teachers, ICT facilities in schools, introduction of vocational educational component at secondary level etc.," he said.

