Students Celebrate 71st Republic Day With Patriotic Fervour

India celebrates 71st Republic Day today.

School and college students, all over the country, are celebrating the 71st Republic Day today with patriotic fervor. School children are seen participating in various cultural activities organized by the schools.

"Today, let's celebrate India's rich culture, vibrant traditions, golden heritage, and spirited people. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day!," tweeted the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), school and higher education ministry.

Today, let's celebrate India's rich culture, vibrant traditions, golden heritage, and spirited people.



Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day! #VandeMatram#HappyRepublicDay2020pic.twitter.com/8SfUruQDYm — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) January 26, 2020

In the Republic Day parade in New Delhi students from various schools have showcased the diverse and rich culture of the country. Performances of school students which includes Gujarat's folk dance Garba, West Bengal's folk dance and song have dazzled the performance. 150 girls from various schools performed Garba today.

Republic Day 2020: 150 girls from various schools performed Garba today.​

At IIT Bhubaneswar, the Republic Day celebration comprised march-past, dare-devil performances by the security unit and national cadet corps (NCC) unit of IIT. Speaking on the occasion, Professor R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar reminded that Republic Day commemorates the adoption of Constitution of India which assures its citizens justice, equality and liberty, and endeavours to promote fraternity, the core values the land has been believing in for ages. On this occasion, he called up on everyone at IIT Bhubaneswar to up-hold the values of the Constitution of India in the governance, functioning at work place as well as in day to day life.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also shared images of Republic Day celebration at various schools.

Republic Day 2020: Students participating in cultural activities.

India celebrates 71st Republic Day today. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest. Twenty-two tableaus - 16 from states and union territories and the rest from various ministries and departments - participated in the parade.

Click here for more Education News