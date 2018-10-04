Jammu University Result 2018: BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA English 4th, 6th Semester Result @ Coeju.com

Jammu University Degree Result 2018 For 4th, 6th Semester @ Coeju.com

University of Jammu has announced the 4th semester (private candidates, non CBCS exam 2018) and 6th semester (bi-annual exam 2017) result for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA Eng (H), B.Com.(H) (CBCS) Examination 2018 on its official website. Apart form this, the University has also released result for part 3rd annual exam for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 for candidates whose result was withheld.

The result was released today and students who had appeared for the exam can check the same through the official website for Controller of Examination, Jammu University. Students can check their result from the official website: http://www.coeju.com/

Jammu University Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for the university mentioned above.

Step two: The result link is available on the home page.

Step three: A new window will open. Click on the download button to download the result pdf.

Step four: Check your result in the pdf.

Jammu University had earlier released the 2nd semester result on October 1, for which the submission of revaluation request began on October 3, 2018.

