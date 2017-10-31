Jammu University Releases B.Ed. Annual Exam 2017, Geology 2nd Semester Result At Coeju.com University of Jammu, in the series of results being released recently, has released the result for B.Ed. Annual exam held in August/September, 2017 and for Geology (Hydrology and Soil Dynamics) 2nd semester exam which was held in May 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Jammu University Releases B.Ed. Annual Exam 2017 Result At Coeju.com New Delhi: University of Jammu, in the series of results being released recently, has released the result for B.Ed. Annual exam held in August/September, 2017 and for Geology (Hydrology and Soil Dynamics) 2nd semester exam which was held in May 2017. The results are available on the University's official website. In B.Ed. exam, out of the 1488 candidates who had enrolled for the exam, 542 have passed the exam, thus making the pass percentage a mere 36.42%.



How to Check Jammu University B.Ed. Annual Exam Result 2017?



Step one: Go to the University's Controller of Examination, official website: www.coeju.com

Step two: Click on the B.Ed. Annual Examination 2017 link.

Step three: A pdf will open.

Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.



The Geology result can also be checked in a similar fashion. The only difference is Geology result is available in word document format and not pdf format.



Click here for more



University of Jammu, in the series of results being released recently, has released the result for B.Ed. Annual exam held in August/September, 2017 and for Geology (Hydrology and Soil Dynamics) 2nd semester exam which was held in May 2017. The results are available on the University's official website. In B.Ed. exam, out of the 1488 candidates who had enrolled for the exam, 542 have passed the exam, thus making the pass percentage a mere 36.42%.Step one: Go to the University's Controller of Examination, official website: www.coeju.comStep two: Click on the B.Ed. Annual Examination 2017 link.Step three: A pdf will open.Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.The Geology result can also be checked in a similar fashion. The only difference is Geology result is available in word document format and not pdf format.Click here for more Education News