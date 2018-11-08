Jammu And Kashmir To Regulate Prices Of Textbooks, Uniforms Of Private Schools

Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday said it will issue guidelines to regulate prices

The Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday said it will issue guidelines to regulate prices of textbooks and uniforms of private schools in the state. The decision comes after questions were raised about sale of textbooks and uniforms at exorbitant rates by private schools.

Advisor to the governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai has issued directions to the directors of the School Education, Kashmir and Jammu, to immediately examine the complaints about sale of textbooks at exorbitant prices by private schools in the state and recommend measures to regulate the rates, an official spokesman said.

Taking cognisance of the reports published by a section of media, Mr Ganai, who also holds the charge of the Education Department, said the government will issue guidelines to regulate prices of textbooks and uniforms of private schools in the state on the analogy of regulation of fee structure of these schools.

He assured of strict action against those who resort to "extortion and illegal profiteering" by selling textbooks at exorbitant rates.

