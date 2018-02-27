'Central University In Kashmir To Start Functioning In 15 Days' Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Altaf Bukhari today said the Central University in Kashmir would start functioning from Ganderbal within the next 15 days.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Jammu And Kashmir Government Asks Jammu University To Immediately Start UIET Classes Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Altaf Bukhari today said the Central University in Kashmir would start functioning from Ganderbal within the next 15 days. He directed the divisional and district administration to extend full support to the varsity authorities to shift the vice chancellor's office and allied offices to the originally designated area.



The minister was speaking at a high-level meeting convened to review the pace of progress on the varsity campus work and steps taken to shift the VC and allied offices to Ganderbal in central Kashmir, an official spokesman said.



The varsity would be provided a sports college, a old hospital building and hired accommodations to function from Ganderbal till its own campus is completed, he said.



Altaf Bukhari said the government would take up the issue of release of funds with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). He added it would also explore the possibilities to complete the left-over work on the campus through the Roads and Buildings Department.



Click here for more



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Altaf Bukhari today said the Central University in Kashmir would start functioning from Ganderbal within the next 15 days. He directed the divisional and district administration to extend full support to the varsity authorities to shift the vice chancellor's office and allied offices to the originally designated area.The minister was speaking at a high-level meeting convened to review the pace of progress on the varsity campus work and steps taken to shift the VC and allied offices to Ganderbal in central Kashmir, an official spokesman said.The varsity would be provided a sports college, a old hospital building and hired accommodations to function from Ganderbal till its own campus is completed, he said.Altaf Bukhari said the government would take up the issue of release of funds with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). He added it would also explore the possibilities to complete the left-over work on the campus through the Roads and Buildings Department. Click here for more Education News