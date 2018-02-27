'Central University In Kashmir To Start Functioning In 15 Days'

The minister was speaking at a high-level meeting convened to review the pace of progress on the varsity campus work and steps taken to shift the VC and allied offices to Ganderbal in central Kashmir, an official spokesman said.
The varsity would be provided a sports college, a old hospital building and hired accommodations to function from Ganderbal till its own campus is completed, he said.
Altaf Bukhari said the government would take up the issue of release of funds with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). He added it would also explore the possibilities to complete the left-over work on the campus through the Roads and Buildings Department.
