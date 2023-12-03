Jamia Millia Islamia Seeks Applications For Skill-Based Short-Term Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia Skill-Based Courses: Candidates can enroll online until December 31, 2023.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has initiated the registration process for skill-based short-term courses, available both online and offline, with placement support. Prospective candidates can enroll online until December 31, 2023, at forms.gle/DfNyzN9xT7aY8jt19. The programmes, administered by JMI's Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), are open to working professionals, entrepreneurs, university students, job seekers, and school dropouts.

Evening batches will be organised for working professionals to accommodate their schedules.

The list of short-term skill-based courses includes:

Basics of Digital Marketing

Performance Marketing (Google Ads, Facebook, and Instagram Ads, etc.)

Basics of Python

Learn Excel - Beginners

Basics of Web Designing (Without Coding)

Basics Tailoring and Embroidery

Advanced Tailoring and Embroidery

Basics of Beautician Training

Advanced Beautician Training

Computer Hardware and Networking

Bakery Training

Electrician Training

Paper Cup and Paper Plate Manufacturing

Candidates are allowed to apply for multiple courses. While most classes will be conducted offline, courses such as basics of digital marketing, performance marketing, basics of Python, and learn Excel will be offered online.