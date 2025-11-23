Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration For 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, has opened registration for Short-Term Skill-Based Courses. The expected commencement of classes is January 2026. There are a total of 42 short-term skill-based courses designed to enhance employability, entrepreneurial capability, and hands-on learning.

Mode of application:

11 courses can be applied for online by visiting the official website of the university.

31 courses can be applied for through offline mode.

These courses (ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 18,500) cater to school leavers, college students, working professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs. With a strong focus on practical training and industry-relevant skills, the programmes aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and market requirements. The duration of these courses varies between three months and six months, and the last date for registration is 30 November 2025.

The complete list of courses, along with their duration, timings, mode and fees, is as follows:

1. Basics of Digital Marketing (3 months, 9:00-10:00 AM Mon-Thu, Online, Rs 5,000)

2. Performance Marketing (3 months, 8:00-9:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 8,000)

3. Basics of Python (3 months, 8:00-9:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 5,000)

4. Data Science - Basic Level (3 months, 8:00-10:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 15,000)

5. AI & ML Basic Level (3 months, 7:00-10:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 15,000)

6. Cyber Security (Evening) (3 months, 6:00-7:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 8,000)

7. Audio & Video Editing (3 months, 5:00-6:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 8,000)

8. Learn UX/UI (3 months, 7:00-8:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 15,000)

9. Learn Excel - Beginners (3 months, 7:00-8:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 5,000)

10. Advanced Excel (3 months, 9:00-10:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 8,000)

11. Website Development (No Coding) (3 months, 5:00-7:00 PM Mon-Fri, Online, Rs 8,000)

12. Bakery Training (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 6,500)

13. Advanced Bakery Training (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 6,500)

14. Bakery & Confectionery (6 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

15. Basic Tailoring & Dress Making (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 6,500)

16. Advance Tailoring & Embroidery (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 6,500)

17. Dress Designing, Tailoring and Embroidery (6 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

18. Basics Beautician Training (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 6,500)

19. Advance Beautician Training (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 7,500)

20. Beautician Training (Evening) (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

21. Make-up Artistry & Hair Styling (6 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

22. Graphic Designing (Basic) (3 months, 5 Days/Week, Offline, Rs 12,500)

23. Graphic Designing (Advanced) (3 months, 5 Days/Week, Offline, Rs 12,500)

24. Digital Marketing (Offline) (3 months, 5 Days/Week, Offline, Rs 9,500)

25. Basics of Fashion Designing (6 months, 4 Days/Week, Offline, Rs 15,500)

26. Advanced Fashion Designing (6 months, 4 Days/Week, Offline, Rs 15,500)

27. Video & Still Photography (6 months, Mon-Fri Evening, Offline, Rs 18,500)

28. Computer Hardware & Networking (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

29. Computer Hardware & Networking (Evening) (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

30. Advanced Computer and Laptop Hardware and Networking (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

31. Electrician Training (3 months, Theory + On-Site, Offline, Rs 6,500)

32. Advanced Electrician Training (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

33. Mobile Repairing Training (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

34. Drone Assembling (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

35. Drone Photography and Automation (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 10,500)

36. Aerial Photography and Automation (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 10,500)

37. Drone Delivery System (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

38. Introduction of Drones in Drone Industry (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

39. SAP (ERP) Software Training (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

40. AutoCAD 2D & 3D (3 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

41. Advanced Certificate Program in FMCG Manufacturing, Packaging and Enterprise Management (6 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)

42. Start-up Catalyst: From Concept to Reality (6 months, Mon-Fri, Offline, Rs 8,500)