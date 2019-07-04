Jamia Millia Islamia Distance Admission Process From Next Week

The admission details will be available on Jamia Millia Islamia website, jmi.ac.in/cdol

Admission for Distance Mode programmes in various courses run by Centre for Distance and Open Learning (CDOL), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will begin from the second week of July 2019 for the ensuing academic session 2019-20. Prospectus and Application Forms along with the details of the courses will be uploaded on the University website (www.jmi.ac.in/cdol) in the second week of July 2019. The last date for completion of admission formalities is August 31, 2019.

UGC has restored recognition of one of the most sought after courses so far at CDOL, the BA General Programme and has also granted approval for introducing MBA programme in Distance Mode as the university prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, according to a statement from the varsity.

"The university takes pride to be the first academic institution (in dual mode category) in the country to introduce CBCS based Semester System for the Distance Mode learners," it said.

All the Post Graduate Programmes of Study will run in CBCS based semester mode and will have the same curriculum, syllabi and the examination pattern as that of regular mode programmes run by the University.

The undergraduate programmes, however, will continue in annual mode as has been the practice.

JMI Distance admission 2019: Programmes

Admission will be offered in the following Programmes of Study:

Post-Graduate Programmes (CBCS Based Semester Mode): MBA, M.A. in English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Education, Human Resource Management

Post-Graduate Programmes (Annual Mode): M.Com, M.A HRM

Undergraduate programmes (Annual Mode): B.Ed., BA General, B.Com, BBA, BCIBF

PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Programmes: PGDGC, PGDGI, DECCE, CCHNT, CIT.

