JMI Recruitment 2019: 64 Teaching Positions Open In Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for 64 teaching positions including Professors , Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and Research Scientist in various faculties and centres, stepping up the process of filling up the vacant posts since Prof. Najma Akhtar has taken over as the Vice-Chancellor, an official statement from the varsity said. The university had recently advertised filling up vacancies for University Librarian, Finance Officer, Deputy and Assistant Librarians and now it has begun the process of filling teaching posts.

Jamia has invited applications in this regard in prescribed form available on the university's website www.jmi.ac.in. It also contains the required qualification for the posts and other eligibility criteria. The last date for receiving the applications is July 17, 2019, said the statement from JMI.

Maximum number of vacancies is in Faculty of Education of JMI where five posts of Professors, four Associate Professors and 19 Assistant Professors are to be filled in various departments.

In the Faculty of Natural Sciences the posts to be filled are of three Professors, five Associate Professors and eight Assistant Professors in its various departments while in the Faculty of Humanities & Languages one post of Professor and two posts of Associate Professors are to be filled in two of its departments.

In Faculty of Fine Arts two posts each of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors will be filled up in its various departments while in Faculty of Dentistry two posts of Assistant Professors are to be filled. One post each of Professor and Assistant Professor will be filled in Faculty of Social Sciences.

The prestigious AJK Mass Communication Research Centre requires one Associate Professor (Communication theory and research), one Assistant Professor (Theatre) and one Research Scientist 'A'.

One Assistant Professor for China Studies in MMAJ-Academy of International Studies (posts are initially for five years, likely to continue beyond five years) is to be filled.

