Jamia Millia Islamia Admission Open For 49 Distance And Online Programmes: Know Eligibility Here

Jamia Millia Islamia has started the admission process for 49 distance and online programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The admissions are being conducted through the Centre for Distance and Online Education. Candidates can submit their applications online through the university's admission portal. The last date to apply is August 10, 2026. The university offers courses through Open and Distance Learning and Online Learning modes. This gives students the flexibility to continue higher education from any location.

JMI Admission 2026: Eligibility and Last Date

Candidates who meet the required educational qualifications for their chosen programme can apply online before the deadline. Admission to most undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses will be based on merit in the qualifying examination.

However, admissions to MBA (ODL) and B.Ed. programmes will be through an entrance examination. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2026, at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus. Candidates will get details regarding the examination venue and timing through their admit cards.

Admission to these newly launched online courses will be based on the candidate's performance in the qualifying examination followed by an interview.

JMI Distance and Online Courses 2026

JMI has also introduced two new online programmes this year:

Bachelor of Science (Biosciences)

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

The university is offering admissions to several undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, advanced diploma, and certificate programmes.

Some of the popular postgraduate courses include MA in English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Sociology, Education, Geography, Public Administration, Islamic Studies, Human Resource Management, Urdu, M.Com., and MBA (ODL).

The available undergraduate programmes include BA (General), B.Com., and BBA.

Students can also apply for diploma and certificate programmes such as Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling, Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education, Advanced Diploma in Educational Media Production, Advanced Diploma in Mass Media, Certificate in Computer Hardware and Network Technology, and Certificate in Information Technology.