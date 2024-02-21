Jamia Millia Islamia 2024 Admission: Registration Begins For Undergraduate, PG Entrance Tests

Jamia Millia Islamia 2024 Admission: Students can submit their applications until March 30.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has commenced the application process for the entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students seeking admission can register on the official website until March 30.

The entrance test is scheduled to commence on April 25. The university specifies that candidates are allowed to submit only one form for each program or group of programs, and multiple submissions for the same program may result in rejection.

For most undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, the university considers marks of CUET, JEE, and other national-level tests. The university has announced that online admission forms for courses requiring tests administered by JEE, NATA, and CUET will be available ten days after the respective agencies announce the results.

Except for BTech, BArch, BDS, and certain other courses, eligible candidates for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs at JMI will be admitted based on merit determined by the JMI entrance test. After the entrance test, an interview will be held.

Applicants who receive a score below 30 per cent in the descriptive section (where applicable) will not be considered for admission and interview. Incorrect responses in the objective type or multiple-choice questions across all university programs will incur a deduction of 0.25 marks.

Candidates who score below 15 per cent in such questions will not advance to the interview or be considered for admission.

For BTech, admission will be granted to eligible candidates based on their rankings in JEE Main 2024. Similarly, for BArch, admission will be determined by candidates' rankings in NATA 2024 conducted by the Council of Architecture 2024. Admission to the BDS programme will be based on merit in NEET 2024.