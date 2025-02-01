JAM 2025: Joint Admission Test For Masters To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, will conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) tomorrow, February 2, 2025. Applicants who have registered for the exam will be required to follow certain guidelines for the exam day. The competitive exam is conducted for those seeking admission into Master of Science (MSc) and MSc-PhD combined courses at 22 IITs and other participating institutions.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry their admit card and original valid photo- identity proof to the examination hall.

The candidate's fingerprint and/or photograph may be captured before the examination. This captured data will be used for verification during admission.



Hence, candidates should avoid any coating (e.g., ink, mehendi, henna, or tattoo) on their fingertips and have clean fingers on the examination day.

Carrying mobile phones (even in the switched-off mode), smart watches, calculators, and other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

Carrying any other electronic devices that can be used for communication or for any other purpose, and printed, scanned or hand-written materials, inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

All means of communication (verbal or otherwise) among the candidates inside the examination hall are strictly prohibited.

Candidates should not tamper the computer and the related hardware provided in the examination hall. Candidates found to have tampered these willfully, will have their candidature cancelled.

Use of unfair means by a candidate in JAM 2025, whether detected at the time of examination, or at any other stage, will lead to the cancellation of candidature as well as disqualification of the candidate from appearing in JAM in future. In addition, appropriate legal action will be initiated against such candidates.