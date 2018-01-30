Jadavpur University Professor To Be New Vice Chancellor Of Odisha Institute

Chaudhuri will be the vice-chancellor for a period of three years till further orders, a Raj Bhavan release said. Chaudhuri completed Master of Engineering from Jadavpur University and later did his PhD in engineering from the same university.
He has been a professor for more than 20 years in his career spanning more than 32 years.
Chaudhuri was also the head of the department of computer science & engineering in Jadavpur University.
