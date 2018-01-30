Jadavpur University Professor To Be New Vice Chancellor Of Odisha Institute

Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, SC Jamir, has appointed Atal Chaudhuri, a Jadavpur University professor, as its vice-chancellor.

Bhubaneshwar:  Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, SC Jamir, has appointed Atal Chaudhuri, a Jadavpur University professor, as its vice-chancellor. At present, Chaudhuri is working as a professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering of Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

Chaudhuri will be the vice-chancellor for a period of three years till further orders, a Raj Bhavan release said. Chaudhuri completed Master of Engineering from Jadavpur University and later did his PhD in engineering from the same university.

He has been a professor for more than 20 years in his career spanning more than 32 years.

Chaudhuri was also the head of the department of computer science & engineering in Jadavpur University.

