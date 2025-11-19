ISRO's Centre Invites Job Applications For Technical Assistant And Technician Roles

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) is one of the primary centres of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space. NRSC has invited applications from eligible candidates for various roles.

One vacancy is open for the role of Technical Assistant (Civil) post. Candidates having a first class diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised State Board/ University/ Institution can apply. Candidates belonging to the ST category can apply.

One vacancy is open for candidates belonging to the Technical Assistant (AutoMobile) post. Those having First Class Diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering from a recognised State Board/ University/ Institution can apply.

Five vacancies are open for Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic). Candidates having SSLC/SSC Pass, ITI/NTC/NAC in Electronic Mechanic Trade from NCVT can apply.

Four vacancies are open for Technician-B (Information Technology). Candidates having SSLC/SSC Pass, ITI, NTC NAC in Information Technology Trade from NCVT can apply.

One vacancy is open for Technician- B (Electrical). Those having a degree in SSLC/SSC Pass, ITI,NTC, NAC in Electrical Trade from NCVT are eligible to apply. One vacancy is open for Draughtsman-B. Candidates are required to have SSLC/SSC Pass, ITI/ NTC/NTC in Draughtsman Civil Trade from NCVT.

The selected candidates are required to perform duties at one or more of the technical facilities of NRSC located at Hyderabad and Shadnagar (Rangareddy District). They may also be required to serve at other campuses of NRSC including RRSCs located at Delhi, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Kolkata and Jodhpur on need basis.

Salary

Technical Assistant Level-7 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC [Rs.44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400]

Technician ‘B' Level-3 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC [Rs.21,700 – Rs. 69,100]

Draughtsman ‘B' Level-3 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC [Rs.21,700 – Rs. 69,100]

Age limit

The age limit for all the three posts is 18-35 years.

Deadline

The deadline to fill the application form is November 30, 2025.

