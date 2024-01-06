ISRO Hiring For Scientist Engineer, Salary Rs 1.77 Lakh

Space Applications Centre (SAC) at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the vacancies of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' in Level -10 of Pay Matrix (Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500). Applications are invited for the post of Scientist Engineer- Agriculture, Scientist Engineer- Atmospheric Sciences and Oceanography and Scientist Engineer- Computer Science Engineering.

Candidates applying for the post Scientist Engineer- Agriculture are required to have a degree in MSc in Agricultural Physics/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Agronomy or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all years/semesters) or CGPA grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

Applicants for the post of Scientist Engineer- Atmospheric Sciences are required to have a degree in MSc in Physics/ Atmospheric Sciences/ Meteorology/ Ocean Sciences or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all years/semesters) or CGPA grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

The age limit for the above two positions is 18-28 years.

Applicants for the post of Scientist Engineer- Computer Science Engineering are required to have ME/MTech in Computer Science and Engineering with Specialisation in Image Processing/ Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning / Computer Vision with an aggregate minimum of 60% (average of all years/semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale. The age limit for this post is 18-30 years.

The selection will be based on the candidate's performance in written test and interview. Candidates will be short-listed for interview in the ratio of 1:5, with a minimum of 10 candidates. For reserved vacancies, candidates will be short-listed in the ratio of 1:5, without regard to the reserved candidates if any.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ISRO to fill the application forms online. The last date to fill the application forms is January 15, 2024.